Human rights panel directs administration to help family in pitiable condition, seeks report  

November 18, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

West Kallada resident Shailaja has been living in pitiable conditions with her two differently abled children without any support from the panchayat

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the district administration to immediately intervene and help a three-member family living in a tarpaulin shed.

West Kallada resident Shailaja has been living in pitiable conditions with her two differently abled children without any support from the panchayat. Her children cannot walk and it was the locals who carried them to a shelter when their house was flooded during last monsoon.

Shailja’s husband had left the family long back and she cannot work due to her health conditions. The delay in welfare pension disbursal has made medicines unaffordable and the family has been surviving with the support of volunteers. The family needs a house and KSHRC member V.K. Binakumari has sought a report from Kollam Collector within 15 days. The commission had registered a suo motu case in the incident based on media reports.

