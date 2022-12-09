Human Rights Day to be observed

December 09, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar will inaugurate the Human Rights Day observance to be organised by the State Human Rights Commission here on Saturday. Commission chairperson Antony Dominic will preside. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

