Human Rights Commission seeks remedial steps for potholed Eenchakkal-Vallakkadavu road

October 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Commission acting chairperson K. Byjunath seeks a report on steps adopted to resolve the issue from the Executive Engineer of PWD within two weeks

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case in connection with the deteriorating condition of the Eenchakkal-Vallakkadavu road that increasingly posed a risk to the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

Acting on the basis of a complaint filed by activist Ragam Rahim, Commission acting chairperson K. Byjunath sought a report on steps that have been adopted to resolve the issue from the Executive Engineer of the Roads division in Public Works department (PWD) within two weeks.

The complainant pointed out that pitiable condition prevailed despite the PWD undertaking maintenance work thrice during the last year. The unscientific tarring of the stretch conducted after the road was dug for the city gas project has led to frequent waterlogging in the area. This has resulted in many motorcyclists falling on the pothole-ridden road.

The road connected Eenchakkal with several areas including Vallakkadavu, Valiyathura, Beemapally and the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

