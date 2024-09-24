ADVERTISEMENT

Human Rights Commission calls for report on Muthalapozhi accidents

Published - September 24, 2024 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

66 people lost their lives in mishaps that occurred at the estuary between January 2011 and August 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has intervened in the issue of recurring accidents at the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour.

Commission chairperson Alexander Thomas has directed the Secretary of the Ports department to submit a report detailing the current situation as well as the measures implemented to prevent accidents involving fishermen. The report will have to be submitted within a month.

The order was issued in response to a complaint filed by Kowdiar Harikumar who called for effective measures to prevent further accidents at the harbour.

The Chief Engineer of the Harbour Engineering Department informed the Commission that 66 people lost their lives in mishaps that occurred at the estuary between January 2011 and August 2023.

The official also stated that the Central Water and Power Research Station in Pune had been roped in to investigate possible structural defects in the breakwater construction. The findings will guide necessary repairs aimed at mitigating the risk of future accidents.

The Commission was also informed that Adani Ports has been instructed to expedite the removal of stones from the estuary and the channel while completing dredging operations. Moreover, the tender process for removing silt from the southern part of the port and relocating it to the northern section, where coastal erosion is a pressing issue, has been completed.

To further enhance safety measures, the government planned to appoint additional lifeguards. An ambulance has also been designated for emergency responses.

