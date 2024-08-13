Human interventions, excessive rain have combined effect on landslides, reveal post-disaster studies

As the State and Centre continue to engage in a verbal dual over the circumstances that led to the catastrophic landslide in Kerala, the reports of post-disaster studies conducted by Kerala hold human-induced activities chiefly responsible for increased intensity of landslides, although they point to excessive rains as the common trigger factor for the disaster.

Post-landslide studies, accessed by The Hindu, point to excessive rainfall acting as the final trigger for landslips, but the reports stressed how fatal human interventions increased the intensity of landslides.

A case in point was the Kavalappara landslip that claimed 59 lives in 2019.

Excessive rainfall and resultant pore-water pressure built-up were the underlying triggering factors, resulting in a reduction in shear strength of overburdened land mass in the affected region. However, the report revealed that the entire affected slope had been modified unscientifically by benching for planting rubber, obstructing the natural flow of surface run-off. Numerous rain pits were also dug up along these benches, which would have aided in supersaturating the slope masses, the report said.

Remedial measure

The studies recommended sealing the cracks on the top of the slope with suitable impermeable material and avoiding water stagnation on the slope. The natural path of flow should not be encroached upon. As dwelling units are present in the foot area of this distressed slope near Thudimutti, the residents should maintain vigil during rainy days. In the case of continuous precipitation, the houses may be evacuated. As the threat posed by failed and distressed material still persists, it is advised to avoid human habitations on this slope, the report said.

In 2019, another landslip at Puthumala claimed 12 lives and left five missing. Heavy precipitation was the trigger. However, a rapid increase in hill population, along with encroachment of the Palaeo channel and stream banks for settlements, roads, and cultivation aggravated the disaster, the report noted. The report recommended avoiding further modification in the affected area as chances of retrogression were there, and maintaining the natural flow path of the stream as such. The people in the affected area should be relocated to a stable location.

Multiple landslips in Koottickal (Palappally and Kavali) and Kokkayar in 2021.

As per the report, Kokkayar landslide was induced by anthropogenic-related agricultural practices, while Palappally landslide by geomorphic and other factors including human interventions, and Kavali landslide near the region was caused by forest fragmentation with thick vegetation on a thin layer of soil. However, the common factor among these landslides was the high intensity of rainfall within a short span of 24 hours. Irrespective of the terrain parameters, what is most required to reduce the risk of similar events in the future is an accurate and precise prediction of rainfall, the report concluded.

It was also pointed out that rain pits were indiscriminately dug on the slope, and houses were constructed without any slope-protecting measures and retaining walls. Further, most of the houses have dug wells where the water level was shallow, but during the landslide period, these were found overflowing. The human interventions, such as replacing natural vegetation with plantations, roads, and human settlements that now dot the current landscape in the affected region, were conducive for the landslides to be triggered by a sudden downpour of high intensity rainfall, the report said.

A closer look at ground truth and satellite data also revealed Kokkayar to be one that is solely man-induced, while the Palappally landslide had the influence of geomorphic and other factors, including human influence, the report said. Among the major recommendations, it has been stressed the need to stop the construction of houses without slope-protecting measures such as retaining walls and beast walls in steep slope areas, along with taking rain pits and planting pits in landslide-prone areas. A stringent land use policy is required to avoid construction on river channels. Automated rain gauges or weather stations at the village level are very essential for real-time monitoring of rainfall and the issuance of early warnings, the report said.

