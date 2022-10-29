More than 1,500 people joined in a human chain organised by the Pallichal grama panchayat on Saturday with an aim to create awareness against drug addiction and substance abuse. I.B. Sathish, MLA, formed the first link of the human chain, which stretched from Naruvamoodu junction to Pravachambalam. Nemom block president S.K. Preeja read out the anti-drug oath. People’s representatives, social and cultural activists, Kudumbashree volunteers, traders, students, and others took part in the human chain.
Human chain formed in Pallichal against drug abuse
