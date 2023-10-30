HamberMenu
Human chain against drug abuse on November 1

October 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of ward 31, Azhachavattam of Kozhikode Corporation will be part of a human chain from Kaloor Road to Mankavu at 4.30 p.m. on November 1 to spread a message against drug abuse. Chairman of the organising committee N.C. Moyinkutty told reporters here on Monday that the people of the ward were planning to unleash an open protest against the issue irrespective of their political, social and religious differences. Residents association representatives, traders, industrialists, Kudumbashree workers, students, and teachers will be part of the human chain. Besides Mayor Beena Philip, M.K. Raghavan, MP, acting chairman of State Human Rights Commission K. Baijunath, Corporation councillors, Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju and Deputy Commissioner of Excise V. Rajendran will address the public. An awareness programme will be held at Kaloor Road Junction after the human chain.

