Human-animal conflict takes centre stage in Idukki

February 29, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - IDUKKI

As the parliamentary election looms, the situation in Idukki remains tense with political and environmental concerns intersecting in the face of persistent human-elephant conflict in the region.

A hunger strike by Congress leader and Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose in Munnar seeking the capture of Padayappa, a wild tusker responsible for recent attacks on humans, was cut short on Thursday evening after the police shifted him to a hospital as his health deteriorated. The hunger strike was prompted by a tragic incident where an auto driver fell victim to a wild elephant attack on Monday night.

According to Congress leaders, Mr. Kuriakose has temporarily called off the hunger strike.

Emphasising the gravity of the human-elephant conflict in Munnar, Mr. Kuriakose stressed the need for immediate government intervention. “The government should take concrete measures to apprehend tusker Padayapa, along with other wild elephants causing disturbances in Munnar,” insisted Mr. Kuriakose.

Despite the sincerity of the hunger strike, allegations have arisen from the CPI(M) district leadership, labelling the protest as a political stunt orchestrated by Mr. Kuriakose in anticipation of the upcoming parliamentary election. C.V. Varghese, the CPI(M) district secretary, claimed that Mr. Kuriakose participated in an all-party meeting in Munnar on Tuesday morning, endorsing decisions made during the meeting. However, later in the day, the MP initiated a protest.

On Wednesday, priest council under Idukki diocese of Syro-Malabar Church issued a resolution urging the government to take immediate action to prevent wild elephant attacks.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and its president R. Mohan echoed the sentiment, calling on Idukki MP and other leaders to address the root causes behind wild animals venturing into human habitations. They pointed out that developmental activities and scarcity of food and water in the forest contributed to the intrusion of wild animals into human settlements.

Sebinster Francis, a wildlife photographer, said that Padayappa was not inherently harmful. He explained that influenced by musth, a period of heightened aggressiveness in male elephants, Padayappa, responding to the presence of female elephants, accidentally caused damage to property, including a motorcycle and his parked car.

