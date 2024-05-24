GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Huge tree uprooted on busy road in Thrissur

While two goods autorickshaws were damaged in the incident, no casualties were reported

Published - May 24, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
The tree which fell on the St. Thomas College road in Thrissur on Friday being removed.

The tree which fell on the St. Thomas College road in Thrissur on Friday being removed. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

A huge tree by the side of St. Thomas College road in Thrissur, near the district hospital, was uprooted on Friday, damaging two goods autorickshaws. No casualties were reported.

A huge accident was averted as the tree fell down soon after a private bus passed the spot. The incident occurred during the peak morning hour on the St. Thomas road, which witness a heavy traffic.

The traffic on the road was disrupted for many hours until the Fire and Rescue services, police, and Corporation workers removed the branches of the tree from the road. As several power lines and posts were damaged, the power connection was disrupted in many parts of the city.

It is reported that the trunk and roots of the uprooted tree were decayed.

Another such incident was reported in West Fort too, where a tree by the side of a road from West Fort to Punkunnam, near Kavitha Bar, was uprooted. Power connection was disrupted in the area. Later, the Fire and Rescue services and police removed the branches.

Meanwhile, the roof of the District General Hospital, which is being visited by hundreds of patients everyday, is leaking. The new building, where the OP is functioning, has developed leakage, according to people.

Thrissur Corporation councillor and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary John Daniel demanded a vigilance investigation into the leakage of the new building, which was built by spending crores of money.

