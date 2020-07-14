Huge spurt of 201 cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 July 2020 23:41 IST

177 contract the infection through local transmission and four among them are health workers

The capital district witnessed a massive spike in COVID-19 with 201 people, including four health workers, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

The highest single-day spurt also saw 177 people contracting the infection through local transmission. Among them, 158 people belong to the COVID-19 clusters in Poonthura, Kottackal, Pulluvila and Venganoor. With cases emerging in other places, the district administration has declared new containment zones.

The sources of infection were unknown in 19 of the fresh cases reported from Powdikonam, Valiyathura, Jagathy, Vallakadavu, Poovar, Manacaud, Parassala, Vanchiyoor, Nandavanam, Anjuthengu and Kadakkavoor. The health workers include a doctor and an attender of the Government Taluk Hospital, Fort, and employees in two private hospitals.

The imported cases were detected from people who came from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Karnataka, Kanyakumari and Maharashtra. District Collector Navjot Khosa declared new containment zones in the Anjuthengu and Parassala grama panchayats; Ottapana, Perumathura, Pozhikara, Pulunthuruthi, Muthalapozhi, and Arayathuruthi wards in Chirayinkeezhu grama panchayat; Madanvila ward in Azhoor grama panchayat; Kuzhakkadu and Kovilvila wards in Poovachal grama panchayat; Chowallor ward in Vilappil grama panchayat; Venganoor, Vizhinjam, Harbour, Vellar and Thiruvallam wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Pallam, Erayimmanthura, Pulluvila and Chembakaramanthura wards in Karumkulam grama panchayat; Keezhkolla, Vattavila, Kottamam, Arayoor Kizhakku and Thottinkara wards in Chenkal grama panchayat; and Kothakulangara, Attukal, Panavoor and Vazhode wards in Panavoor grama panchayat.

Containment zone restrictions were withdrawn in the Aryanad grama panchayat, Vazhuthoor ward in Neyyattinkara municipality, Chemmarathumukku ward in Nagaroor grama panchayat, Kuravara ward in Ottasekharamangalam grama panchayat, Thalayal ward in Balaramapuram grama panchayat, and Vellanad Town and Kannampally wards in Vellanad grama panchayat.

Fifteen people, including two Kollam natives, recovered from the infection. A total of 794 people, including those from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Wayanad and Tamil Nadu, are being treated in various hospitals here.

The City police registered a case against a 50-year-old Nemom native for allegedly jumping quarantine. He was quarantined in an institutional quarantine centre in the women’s hostel at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani after he was listed in the primary contact list of a COVID-19-infection person. He was apprehended from his house.