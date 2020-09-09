Huge spike in cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

09 September 2020 23:28 IST

Out of 362 who tested positive, 348 get disease through contact

The total number of active cases in the district touched 1, 728 with 362 more people, including four health workers, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

Though it’s the highest single-day jump so far, the number of recoveries is also equally high, crossing 300 for the first time.

Among the patients are 348 contact cases, one who came from abroad and nine others who had travelled from other Indian states. While Kollam Corporation alone reported 75 cases, Alappad, Thrikkaruva and Thodiyoor also have several new patients.

Advertising

Advertising

Kollam Corporation had 38 new cases on Tuesday and Thevalakkara, Kulasekharapuram and Chavara are also among the places that reported new contact cases for the disease.

All the health workers who contracted the virus are staff members of Kollam District Hospital.

They include two Thiruvananthapuran residents aged 24 and 26, a 40-year-old Kottiyam resident and a 32-year-old Kavanad resident.

While Kollam reported 323 recoveries on Wednesday, 13 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres are functioning in the district, a pressnote said.

Kollam district currently has 18,315 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,33,172.

Quarantine

While 1,001 people completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 23,230 primary and 5,742 secondary contacts of the cases.