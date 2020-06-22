Huge replica of Aranmula temple draws crowd

Akhil Maliyekkal with the model of the Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy temple at Cherukol, near Kozhencherry, on Monday.

PATHANAMTHITTA

22 June 2020 20:10 IST

24-sq-ft model installed at Cherukol

An exceptionally large replica of the centuries-old

Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula made by a 23-year-old electronics and electrical engineer, Akhil Maliyekkal, is drawing crowds to Cherukol, near Kozhencherry.

It took five months’ planning and seven months of work for Akhil to complete this model, made in multiwood. The 24-sq-ft model with 5 ft height has miniatures of all the structures attached to the temple — the 18-steps leading to the temple complex, Kaanicka-mandapam, Aanakkottil, Naalambalom, shrines dedicated to Balabhadra, Rama and various cohorts of the presiding

deity, Oottupura, administrative block and the golden temple mast.

“I have been cherishing this dream project right from my childhood. Now, with the support of my parents and encouragement from well-wishers and teachers at the Cherukol Government UP School and the Kattoor NSS High School, I could materialise this project,” says Akhil.

Anilkumar, Akhil’s father, told The Hindu that he had constructed a makeshift workshop at their courtyard for his son to carry out the carving work. The project cost ₹1.25 lakh. It took seven months for Akhil to complete the carvings.

An elderly woman, Radhamony of Chittayil, permitted him to erect the temple model on her one-acre land near the Subramanyaswami temple at Cherukol. It took one week for Akhil to assemble the parts and complete the temple replica there.

The Melsanthi-designate of the Parthasarathy temple, Krishnan Namboodiri, inaugurated the public exhibition of the replica by lighting a ceremonial lamp on June 18.

“This artistic rendering of the Aranmula temple complex is really exceptional and an exquisite piece of art,” says Raju Abraham, MLA. Mr. Abraham said he had approached the Cultural

Affairs Department seeking to support and encourage the young artist.

Kummanam Rajashekharan, former Mizoram Governor, and Suresh Gopi, MP, said the possibility of taking this unique piece of art to a museum of national importance would be explored.