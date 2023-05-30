Huge quantity of explosives seized from a house in Kasaragod

May 30, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A special team of the Excise department which came looking for drugs and contraband stumbled upon a huge quantity of explosives from a house here on Tuesday.

A large collection of explosives, including a detonator and gelignite sticks, has been seized from the house at Kolachiaduka within the limits of the Adhur police station.

According to Adhur Station House Officer Anil Kumar A., the explosives were recovered from the house of Mohammed Mustafa, 42, in Muliyar grama panchayat. It was seized during an inspection conducted by a special team of the Excise, which informed the police.

The Excise seized 2,800 gelignite sticks and 6,800 special ordinary detonators (SOD). Explosives were also found stored in a car the accused was using.

The accused who was taken into custody was later handed over to the Adhur police and his arrest has been recorded. A case has been registered against him under the Explosive Substances Act under section 5, Mr. Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Mustafa, who tried to commit suicide just before his arrest, has been admitted to a hospital in Kasaragod. In his statement to the police, Mustafa said that he had brought the explosives for selling to quarries in Karnataka. But primary investigations revealed that the quarries he mentioned were not working.

The Adhur police have started a detailed investigation into the incident.

The police said an investigation was being conducted to identify the source of the explosives.

