Huge progress in Sangh functioning in Kerala: Mohan Bhagwath

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has made huge progress in its functioning in Kerala, RSS Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat has said.

“Evene those who oppose the Sangh is trying to imitate its functioning,’” he said while addressing RSS Guruvayur Sangh district Ganvesh Sanghik held on the Sreekrishna College Ground in Guruvayur on Sunday.

“For the RSS, its functioning is not just a programme but a mission or a Thapasya. Strengthening society is its objective. The real strength is not rowdyism or terrorism. It should be beneficial to the society. Hindutva is the name of such goodness from God, “ Mr. Bhagwat said.

“Hindutva is not the name of any community, caste, tradition or language. It is an inclusive vision. The RSS is functioning to groom the country to become world leaders. India will become a model for the world in the next two decades. For this, Hindu community should be strengthened,“ he said.

RSS leaders A.R. Vannirajan, K.K. Balram, K.S. Padmanabhan, and others participated.