Huge potential for cargo movement through ports in Kerala, says Ahammad Devarkovil

‘State government encouraging investors to take advantage of it’

As part of reaching out to potential investors in the maritime sector, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil on Monday said there was great potential for cargo movement through the ports in Kerala and the State government had been providing great encouragement to investors to take advantage of it. He was speaking after inaugurating a business conclave organised at Kerala House in Mumbai.

With the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, Kerala’s position on the world port map would be significant, said Mr. Devarkovil, adding that investments were possible in the roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) service, ferry, drydock, maritime institution and fish processing unit segments.

Kerala Maritime Board CEO T.P. Salim Kumar, shipping logistics expert Ajay Thampi, Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Dr. Sureshkumar, K.R. Gopi, M.K. Navas and P.K. Sajnay spoke on various topics. N.S. Madhavan and Premlal were honored for their decades of work in the field of social and shipping logistics in Mumbai.