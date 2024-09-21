ADVERTISEMENT

Huge narcotics haul in Kasaragod, MDMA, ganja seized

Published - September 21, 2024 03:26 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A significant drug seizure worth ₹3.5 crore was made from a residence at Kondevoor, Uppala, under the jurisdiction of Manjeswara police station. One Askar Ali has been arrested in connection with the seizure. The raid followed the arrest of Abdul Rahim, alias Ravi, on August 30, when the police seized 49.33 gm of MDMA from him. Information obtained from Rahim led officers to Ali’s residence. The ensuing investigation uncovered approximately 3 kg of MDMA, 1 kg of ganja, and a paste form of an intoxicant. Additionally, various intoxicating pills were recovered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US