Huge narcotics haul in Kasaragod, MDMA, ganja seized

A significant drug seizure worth ₹3.5 crore was made from a residence at Kondevoor, Uppala, under the jurisdiction of Manjeswara police station. One Askar Ali has been arrested in connection with the seizure. The raid followed the arrest of Abdul Rahim, alias Ravi, on August 30, when the police seized 49.33 gm of MDMA from him. Information obtained from Rahim led officers to Ali’s residence. The ensuing investigation uncovered approximately 3 kg of MDMA, 1 kg of ganja, and a paste form of an intoxicant. Additionally, various intoxicating pills were recovered.

