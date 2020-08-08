Huge jump of 168 cases in Alappuzha tally

Wards 6, 10 in Aroor, ward 5 in Panavally containment zones

In a huge spike, the district reported 168 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new cases include 134 patients who contracted the disease through contact, three health workers, 18 who came from other States, and 13 from abroad.

The district also registered a COVID-19 death. The deceased was identified as a 30-year-old man from Kadakarappally. Of the total contact cases, 17 were reported from Poochakkal, 13 from Punnapra and nine each from Kayamkulam and Vayalar. Rest of the contact cases were from Arthunkal (7), Pattanakkad (7), Aroor (7), Panavally (6), Thaikkattusserry (5), Alappuzha (4), Kanjikuzhy (4), Cherthala (4), Ambalappuzha (4), Alappuzha (4), Kallisserry (3), Muhamma (3), Cherthala (3), Kanichukulangara (2), Pathirappally (2), Valavanad (2), Haripad (2), and one case each from Mannacherry, Kappil Mekku, Kadakarappally, Pallithode, Mavelikara, Kareelakulangara, Andhakaranazhi, Muttom, Chandiroor, Chethi, Peringala, Kumarapuram, Purakkad and Chettikkad.

100 recoveries

Meanwhile, 100 people who were undergoing treatment tested negative for the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,019. Wards 6 and 10 in Aroor and ward 5 in Panavally were declared as containment zones.