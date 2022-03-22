Huge haul of illicit liquor in Thrissur

Two arrested

Two arrested

The Excise sleuths found a unit that produced huge quantities of illicit liquor at a house at the heart of Irinjalakuda town on Tuesday.

According to the police, two persons – Raghu Kanakapparambu (62) of Irinjalakuda who is the house owner, and his tenant Vinu (37) of Lokamalleswaram, Kodungalloor – were arrested in this connection. The police are searching for one more person suspected to be the mastermind of the liquor production.

Around 585 litres of illicit liquor, 60 litres of wash to make liquor, one bottle of glycerine, plastic tanks, bottles and labels were seized from the house. The liquor was kept ready in sealed half-litre bottles.

Huge quantities of honey, fake stickers, colouring substances and bottles were also found. There were special machines for mixing the liquor and sealing of bottles.

Due to a pay-and-park facility in front of the house, local residents did not notice the vehicles regularly taking the stock from the illicit unit, the police said.