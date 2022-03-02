Huge hashish oil haul in Thrissur

The police seized hashish oil valued at ₹25 crore from two cars during vehicle checks at Koratty on Wednesday. Three persons, including two with criminal background, were arrested in this connection. The hashish oil was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to Ernakulam.

Chalakuday DySP C.R. Santhosh and team arrested Lishan, 35, of Peringottukara, Anoop, 32, of Peruvallur, and Nasim, 32, of Konni in connection with the case. Lishan is an accused in many cases, including a sexual harassment case, and Nasim in theft cases.

On a tip-off that a huge quantity of hashish was being smuggled from Paderu, Andhra Pradesh, to Kochi, the police have been on the lookout on the National Highway for many days. Around 11 kg hashish oil, which is produced from high quality ganja, was seized form the cars.

Drugs have been smuggled in luxury vehicles by groups disguised as tourists.

A special drive DAD (Drive against Drugs) has been launched in the Thrissur range on a directive of the State Police Chief. Around 1,000 kg of ganja was seized in the last six months during raids in Koratty, Kodakara, and Puthurkkad.