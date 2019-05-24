Huge hashish haul in Thrissur

Excise officials seized hashish oil and synthetic drugs with a projected value of ₹3 crore from two youths in Thrissur on Thursday.

After watching them for two days, an excise team led by Thrissur excise range inspector M.F. Suresh arrested Midhin, 25, of East Fort, Thrissur, and Chinju Mathew, 26, of Olayar, Kannur.

Midhin, who used to order drugs online and sell it via social media, was nabbed from Ambakkadan Junction with 750 gm of hashish oil, 1.5 gm of MDMA (Ecstasy), and 2.6 gm of amphetamine in the morning.

He used to order drugs at the address of an ornamental fish shop where he worked and sell it using the new-gen app ‘Telegram’.

The excise team traced Midhin on the information given by the parents of a 14-year-old boy. The boy, who was studious, suddenly lost interest in studies and started getting angry at parents without reason.

The investigation

An excise team member, who befriended Midhin, tracked his business. He used to procure hashish from Andhra Pradesh and sell it for ₹1,250 a gm. The other drugs were brought online. The seized drugs had a street estimate of over ₹1 crore.

On the information derived from Midhin’s phone, the excise team traced Chinju who distributed hashish to youths in Thrissur. He used to bring hashish oil by train on Fridays.

Chinju was arrested near the Thrissur railway station with 226 bottles with 8.7 gm of oil in each.

Based in Kochi, Chinju used to distribute hashish oil in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Palakkad once a week, on pre-booking with deposit of cash into his account. He used to procure it from Andhra Pradesh through courier. He turned to hashish peddling as it was lucrative than ganja. Hashish oil having a projected value of ₹1.5 crore was seized from him.