Huge fire in a cycle shop in Thrissur

ADVERTISEMENT

Many cycles were destroyed in a huge fire that broke out in a multi-storey cycle shop at Veliyannur, near Sakthan bus stand, Thrissur, on Wednesday.

The fire was noticed by 5.30 p..m. on the third floor of the Chakkapai Cycle Shop, one of the largest cycle shops in the city. Four units of fire engines were deployed soon. Five more units from Wadakkanchery, Puthukkad, and Chalakudy joined later in the mission. Thick smoke emanated from the building as the seats, tyres, and spare parts of cycles caught fire. A person who collapsed after breathing in smoke was admitted to the hospital.

Though there were many buildings close by of the cycle shop, the fire and rescue services personnel managed to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings. People were evacuated from the neighbouring buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire was noticed on the third floor by the owner of shop opposite the cycle shop. Later, it spread to other floors too. Many costly cycles in the shop were destroyed.