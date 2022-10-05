Huge fire in a cycle shop in Thrissur

Lots of cycles of the shop, functioning in a three-storey building, destroyed

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 05, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many cycles were destroyed in a huge fire that broke out in a multi-storey cycle shop at Veliyannur, near Sakthan bus stand, Thrissur, on Wednesday.

The fire was noticed by 5.30 p..m. on the third floor of the Chakkapai Cycle Shop, one of the largest cycle shops in the city. Four units of fire engines were deployed soon. Five more units from Wadakkanchery, Puthukkad, and Chalakudy joined later in the mission. Thick smoke emanated from the building as the seats, tyres, and spare parts of cycles caught fire. A person who collapsed after breathing in smoke was admitted to the hospital.

Though there were many buildings close by of the cycle shop, the fire and rescue services personnel managed to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings. People were evacuated from the neighbouring buildings.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire was noticed on the third floor by the owner of shop opposite the cycle shop. Later, it spread to other floors too. Many costly cycles in the shop were destroyed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app