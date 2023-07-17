Huge crowds throng banks of Bharathapuzha to offer ‘bali’ for ancestors

July 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

Seeking salvation for their ancestors, thousands of Hindus performed the Karkidakavavu ‘bali’ ritual at several temples on the banks of the Bharathapuzha and its tributaries in Malappuram and Palakkad districts on Monday.

The Navamukunda temple at Thirunavaya witnessed one of the largest gatherings as people from different parts of the State converged on the banks of the Bharathapuzha to perform the ritual. Thirunavaya is popular because of the presence of the temples of Vishnu, Brahma and Shiva in the form of a triangle on both sides of the Bharathapuzha.

Elaborate arrangements were made at Thirunavaya as people started reaching there from Sunday morning. Sixteen priests led the Balitharpanam ritual at Thirunavaya as it began at 2 a.m. and continued into the afternoon on Monday. As many as 200 police personnel were on duty, apart from dozens of volunteers appointed by the Devaswom.

Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services, Police and Health departments were on duty to help the people. KSRTC conducted special services to Thirunavaya. Divers and lifeguards were on duty as participants took a dip in the swollen Bharathapuzha.

Kalpathy, Yakkara and Pattambi in Palakkad district were among the places that witnessed the conduct of the Balitharpanam ritual on Monday.

The ‘bali’ was offered seeking redemption or ‘moksha’ for ancestors on the occasion of the no-moon day in the Malayalam month of Karkidaka, popularly known as Karkidakavavu.

