Huge crack develops on Ambukuthi hills in Kerala

A huge crack has developed on the eastern part of Ambukuthi hills, on which the Edakkal caves are situated. The crack was exposed after a fire devastated the area a few days ago.
Sulthan Bathery Tahsildar A. Sunil Kumar and District Soil Conservation Officer P.U. Das visited the site on Saturday.
Mr. Kumar said the crack had formed along a 60 m stretch on the hill slope. The exact cause could be ascertained only after a study by experts, he added.
Mr. Das said the crack could have developed during the heavy rain witnessed last year. The crack would not lead to a landslip during moderate rain, but the possibility of landslips in the area during heavy rain could not be ruled out, he added.
