Kerala

Huge crack develops on Ambukuthi hills in Kerala

A crack that developed on the eastern part of Ambukuthi hills in Wayanad.

A crack that developed on the eastern part of Ambukuthi hills in Wayanad.  

A huge crack has developed on the eastern part of Ambukuthi hills, on which the Edakkal caves are situated. The crack was exposed after a fire devastated the area a few days ago.

Sulthan Bathery Tahsildar A. Sunil Kumar and District Soil Conservation Officer P.U. Das visited the site on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar said the crack had formed along a 60 m stretch on the hill slope. The exact cause could be ascertained only after a study by experts, he added.

Mr. Das said the crack could have developed during the heavy rain witnessed last year. The crack would not lead to a landslip during moderate rain, but the possibility of landslips in the area during heavy rain could not be ruled out, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 12:10:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/huge-crack-develops-on-ambukuthi-hills-in-kerala/article31378360.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY