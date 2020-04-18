Huge crack develops on Ambukuthi hills in Kerala

A huge crack has developed on the eastern part of Ambukuthi hills, on which the Edakkal caves are situated. The crack was exposed after a fire devastated the area a few days ago.

Sulthan Bathery Tahsildar A. Sunil Kumar and District Soil Conservation Officer P.U. Das visited the site on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar said the crack had formed along a 60 m stretch on the hill slope. The exact cause could be ascertained only after a study by experts, he added.

Mr. Das said the crack could have developed during the heavy rain witnessed last year. The crack would not lead to a landslip during moderate rain, but the possibility of landslips in the area during heavy rain could not be ruled out, he added.