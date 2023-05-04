Huge corruption in KFON project, tender excess of ₹520 crores: Opposition leader VD Satheesan says

May 04, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Even before the controversy surrounding the installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) traffic cameras had died down, the Opposition leader V. D. Satheeshan accused the State government of serious corruption in implementing the KFON ( Kerala Fibre Optic Network) project, which was announced with the promise to provide free internet for 20 lakh families.

Also read |UDF dares CM to deny ‘AI camera corruption’ accusations

₹520-crore scam

Speaking to the media in Kasaragod, Mr. Satheeshan has alleged that ₹520 crore more than the estimate was added to the tender amount and sanctioned to a consortium including Bharat Electronics Limited and SRIT company, which is also involved in the implementation of AI cameras.

The Congress leader said 1028.8 crore rupees have been approved for implementation of the KFON project. However, a 9-year contract including two years for construction work and seven years for operation and maintenance was awarded to the consortium.

The contract amount awarded for this is ₹1531 crore. Of this, ₹1,168 crore was awarded for construction work and ₹363 crore for operation and maintenance. That means a tender in excess of ₹500 crores, he alleged.

KFON promises not met

The Congress leader said that the KFON project, launched in 2017, promised that within 18 months, 20 lakh households will be provided with free internet connection and 30,000 government offices will be provided with an internet network. According to the officials, though 90 percent of work is complete, only about 16000 offices have been given connection.

Realizing that free connection to the people will not be possible, the government initially said that only 14,000 people would get free internet connection. The connection in the assembly constituency was also limited to 100 poor people in one assembly constituency.

Mr. Satheesan said that BEL is handling only the operation and maintenance of the optical network terminal of 30,000 government institutions. However, to monetize the KFON scheme and provide service to more customers, they needed a managed service provider. Interestingly, this tender was also won by SRIT.

Role of SRIT

He said that like in the case of the AI camera tender, the SRIT won this contract by forming a cartel and three firms participated in this tender. Interestingly all three firms, are Managed Service Providers (MSP) of RailTel’s subsidiary Railwayware,

The Congress leader said that under the MSP agreement, a 10 percent revenue share of the business is going to be paid to SRIT. If more businesses are acquired outside the scheme target, they will get an additional incentive of up to two percent.

In short, SRIT is carrying the entire money of the project in which the government is spending ₹1500 crore. SRIT has become a business partner of the KFON project without any capital investment. How is this possible, he asked.

He alleged that a scam similar to the AI camera scam has also happened in KFON. The sub-contract was also given in KFON in violation of the rules. The letter was given by M. Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking for an increase in the estimated amount. He said more information on the KFON scam will be released in the coming days.

He added that the Industries Department’s investigation in the AI camera issue is not relevant. The Industries Minister was justifying the scheme; then how would the investigation proceed, he asked.

Even the Chief Minister is remaining silent. Everything is corruption for the sake of their people, the opposition leader alleged.

Congress will hold a protest in front of the secretariat on May 20. Legal action will also be taken in the matter, Mr. Satheeshan said.