Huge corruption in construction of school building: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday visiting the building at Higher Secondary School, Chembuchira, Thrissur, which has been demolished after it developed cracks. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Classrooms built at ₹3.75 cr. demolished after cracks develop

It is strange that no case has been registered so far even when a school building which was built just one-and-a-half years ago was demolished due to poor construction, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was interacting with mediapersons after visiting Higher Secondary school, Chembuchira, near Thrissur, on Saturday.

Five classrooms constructed at ₹3.75 crore (₹3 crore from the KIIFB fund and ₹75 lakh MLA fund) one-and-a-half years ago had been demolished after cracks developed on the building. The authorities were forced to demolish them following strong protests from local residents.

“Huge corruption is involved in the construction. No case has been registered even when the building was demolished just after one and a half years of construction,” said Mr. Satheesan, alleging the involvement of CPI(M) leaders in the matter.

“Officials are also involved in the corruption. It is said that KIIFB sent many officials for quality-checking. They had been paid lakhs for the job. Now, people know what kind of quality-checking has been done by the KIIFB,” he said.

“Even a layman can understand the kind of corruption in the construction. But no case was registered. Those who raised a hue and cry in the case of the Palarivattom bridge are silent now. People involved in the corruption should be brought before the law,” said Mr. Satheesan.

The UDF will move legally in the issue if the authorities fail to register case against those responsible for the corruption, Mr. Satheesan said.

The KIIFB cannot wash its hands off by saying that the contractor is rebuilding the structure, said Mr. Satheesan, adding that malpractice in the construction was not checked.

“If asked, the contractor of the Palarivattom bridge would also have rebuilt it. Why did they then register a case against the then PWD Minister?” he asked.

Five classrooms, built above the old building, have been demolished now. There were apprehensions about the strength of the building even earlier. As the election was nearing, the KIIFB went ahead with the construction, alleged the Congress leaders.