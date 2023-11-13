Huddle Global to turn into a beach start-up festival this year

November 13, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Technology events are often associated with high-end venues like five star hotels or resorts. The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is seeking to bring about a change to that perception with the fifth edition of its start-up festival ‘Huddle Global’. This year, the festival will be held at a makeshift venue being constructed by the Adimalathura beach in the capital’s coastal area, with the local community also being made a part of its organising.

The festival, set to be held from November 16 to 18, is expected to have close to 15,000 visitors, including representatives of thousands of start-ups and over a hundred major investors. Speaking to The Hindu ahead of the event, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said that the aim this year is to turn the event into the country’s biggest beach start-up festival by tapping the branding value of its unique setting.

“The general perception that such events are for an exclusive population need to change. It should be open to everyone. The economic activity in the coastal region due to the organising of such a festival will be another positive. Based on the success of the event, we would think about turning this into a permanent venue,” said Mr. Ambika.

Boost to 100 start-ups

The KSUM has curated 100 start-ups out of the close to 4,900 start-ups currently in Kerala, to be showcased for one-on-one meetings with investors. These are start-ups which the KSUM authorities believe can be scaled up to the next level with more capital infusion and better infrastructure. The past editions of the event have witnessed major acquisitions and fund infusion moves, notably the initiation of Truecaller’s acquisition of payments start-up Chillr and Physics Wallah’s stake acquisition in EdTech company Xylem Learning.

“We need to bring more start-ups to the top for which we need to identify the most qualitative start-ups and help them to scale up. We have done a lot of homework in identifying these companies which can be scaled up. Another part of the event will be a branding challenge, where people will have to turn research ideas into a brand and present it to the public. The ‘Top 100 coders’ segment will identify the best programmers from Kerala,” he said.

Key features

According to Mr. Ambika, the KSUM aspires to turn the Huddle Global into an event on the lines of the Slush, a major international start-up event, held annually in Finland. The focal sectors of the Huddle conclave this year are augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), fintech, life sciences, space tech, health tech, blockchain, IoT (Internet of Things), e-governance, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The event will feature a start-up expo, masterclass and workshops by corporates/investors, an IEDC Hackathon, investor open pitches with 100 investors, collaboration discussions and announcements, funding and business announcements, roundtable discussions, investor meet-ups, mentor meetings, and corporate challenges. It will also have keynote sessions, leadership talks, tech talks, and panel discussions with international embassies, industry experts, investors, venture capitalists and corporate leaders.

