Huddle Global: India can emerge as a scale-up destination

December 16, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

India’s start-up ecosystem is a mature one and a powerhouse in its own right, Jonas Brunschwig, Consul General, Switzerland and CEO, Swissnex in India

The Hindu Bureau

The session on ‘Global Startup Bridge’ underway at Huddle Global on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

India has the potential to emerge as a scale-up destination by connecting with the global start-up ecosystem, foreign delegates attending the Huddle Global 2022 said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-day event organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at Kovalam concluded on Friday.

India’s start-up ecosystem is a mature one and a powerhouse in its own right, Jonas Brunschwig, Consul General, Switzerland and CEO, Swissnex in India, said, participating in a session on ‘Global Start-up Bridge: How India and foreign countries can positively collaborate towards creating a sustainable global start-up ecosystem.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Brunschwig said start-ups are looking at India more as a product-making space than as a market.

Limor Bletter, Deputy Consul General of Israel to South India, said her country is looking at India for collaborations for the long-run. A number of programmes have been lined up for 2023 which will be finalised after meetings between the officials of both countries, she said.

Tanapat Sangaroon, Vice Consul - Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Consulate, stressed the need for sustainability in start-up operations. India should focus on key areas like information technology, Internet of Things, electronics, food and agri-tech, health and hospitality, he said.

Speaking on opportunities for businesses in Austria, Hans-Joerg Hoertnagl, Commercial Counsellor and Trade Commissioner, Advantage Austria, said that about 40% of start-ups in Austria have foreign-born founders. He underlined the need to identify suitable cooperation models.

Irfan Malik, CEO, inQ Innovation Global, moderated the session.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US