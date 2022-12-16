  1. EPaper
Huddle Global: India can emerge as a scale-up destination

India’s start-up ecosystem is a mature one and a powerhouse in its own right, Jonas Brunschwig, Consul General, Switzerland and CEO, Swissnex in India

December 16, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The session on ‘Global Startup Bridge’ underway at Huddle Global on Friday.

The session on ‘Global Startup Bridge’ underway at Huddle Global on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

India has the potential to emerge as a scale-up destination by connecting with the global start-up ecosystem, foreign delegates attending the Huddle Global 2022 said on Friday.

The two-day event organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at Kovalam concluded on Friday.

India’s start-up ecosystem is a mature one and a powerhouse in its own right, Jonas Brunschwig, Consul General, Switzerland and CEO, Swissnex in India, said, participating in a session on ‘Global Start-up Bridge: How India and foreign countries can positively collaborate towards creating a sustainable global start-up ecosystem.’

Mr. Brunschwig said start-ups are looking at India more as a product-making space than as a market.

Limor Bletter, Deputy Consul General of Israel to South India, said her country is looking at India for collaborations for the long-run. A number of programmes have been lined up for 2023 which will be finalised after meetings between the officials of both countries, she said.

Tanapat Sangaroon, Vice Consul - Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Consulate, stressed the need for sustainability in start-up operations. India should focus on key areas like information technology, Internet of Things, electronics, food and agri-tech, health and hospitality, he said.

Speaking on opportunities for businesses in Austria, Hans-Joerg Hoertnagl, Commercial Counsellor and Trade Commissioner, Advantage Austria, said that about 40% of start-ups in Austria have foreign-born founders. He underlined the need to identify suitable cooperation models.

Irfan Malik, CEO, inQ Innovation Global, moderated the session.

