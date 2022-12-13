Huddle Global conclave in Kerala capital to attract investors, start-ups from across the world

December 13, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More than 100 venture capitalists and angel investors and 3,000 start-ups from across the globe are expected to participate in ‘Huddle Global’, a two-day conclave organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) here, on December 15 and 16.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at The Leela Raviz, Kovalam, on Thursday. He will also release the Kerala Startup Ecosystem Report 2022 that lists the 30 leading start-ups under KSUM and details the various initiatives which help in creating a better ecosystem for start-ups and venture capitalists in the State.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister T. Mano Thangaraj, Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, former Kerala Chief Secretary Dr. K. M. Abraham, and GTech chairman V. K. Mathews are among those who will attend the conclave. Key speakers at the two-day event include country representatives from Switzerland and Austria.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said more than 3,000 participants seeking business, investment and partnership opportunities will attend the third physical edition of Huddle Global.

The focus sectors at the conclave are augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), fintech, edutech, life sciences, space tech, health tech, blockchain, IoT (internet of things), e-governance and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML).

The winner of the Grand Kerala Startup Challenge, a key highlight of the event, will receive ₹50 lakh as prize. The challenge is open to start-ups registered with KSUM. Also, a round-table discussion focussing on promoting socially relevant start-ups will be organised by KSUM on Thursday.

Kudumbashree, the Kerala government’s poverty alleviation programme, social enterprises, self-help groups, representatives from social start-ups, NGOs, heads of research institutions and academia will take part in the roundtable. “It will act as a preliminary exercise for the conceptualisation of a social start-up policy for Kerala,” said Anoop.

The event will offer opportunities for start-ups to pitch their ideas and products before industry leaders and investors looking for homegrown technologies and willing to provide financial and institutional back-up for nascent firms to take off.

“What KSUM is aiming at through such programmes is to build an ecosystem that enables entrepreneurs from even rural areas to convert their ideas into technology-based ventures,” he added.

The meet will also enable start-ups to receive mentoring from industry leaders with an in-depth understanding of various aspects of products, services, design, marketing strategies, capital structuring, fund-raising and business development.

The event features keynote sessions, leadership talks, tech talks, start-up demo, fireside chat, meets with investors, sessions on industry challenges, start-up pitching and other business and investment-oriented activities.