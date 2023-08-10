Huddle Global, 5th edition of Kerala’s start-up conclave, from November 16

August 10, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The fifth edition of the start-up conclave, Huddle Global, planned by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) from November 16 to 18 in the State capital, is expected to open up opportunities for home-grown start-ups to collaborate with global stakeholders.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the three-day conclave at Kovalam.

Huddle Global 2023 will bring together globally known start-up founders, mentors, investors, industry leaders and heads of various government departments to deliberate on a whole range of issues relating to the start-up ecosystem.

Focus areas

The conclave will focus on Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR), fintech, life sciences, space tech, health tech, blockchain, IoT (Internet of Things), e-governance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

The event will have more than 10,000 participants seeking business, investment and partnership opportunities.

Emphasising the significance of Huddle Global in the growth of the State’s start-up ecosystem, KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika said the event had helped connect start-ups with investors, mentors, and industry leaders besides setting a platform for start-ups to showcase their products.

Sessions

The conclave will feature sessions like Pitch It Right, Tigers Claw, Marketing Madness, Close the Deal, Meet the Game Changer and Seaside Huddle. It will also have a start-up expo, roundtable discussions, investor meetups, workshops, mentor meetings, and corporate challenges.

The expo will provide an avenue for more than 200 start-ups from the country to exhibit their products before the stakeholders and to connect with them for business and funding opportunities.

Setting the stage for start-ups to understand the market and pitch their products before global investors, Huddle Global 2023 will have keynote sessions, leadership talks, tech talks, and panel discussions with industry experts, investors, venture capitalists, and corporate leaders, a pressnote issued here said.

The meet will have the presence of more than 5,000 start-ups, over 200 mentors, over 150 corporates and investors, and more than 200 exhibitors.

The event, organised in partnership with Headstart, TiE Kerala, and GTech, will have prominent personalities from the global the start-up ecosystem as speakers.

For more details and registration for public participation, visit: https://huddleglobal.co.in/.