Hub-and-spoke model lab network

May 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A hub-and-spoke model laboratory network, one among 10 major initiatives being taken up under Phase 2 of the Aardram Mission, will soon become fully functional in the State, said Health Minister Veena George here on Thursday.

The project is being carried out on a trial basis in health institutions in selected blocks in Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts. The trials will be extended to health institutions in Kannur district.

Once the lab system becomes functional, people can opt for even high grade tests without having to travel far away from home.

Quality laboratory diagnostic facilities are necessary in the age of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and chronic non communicable diseases. Though standard lab tests are being performed at the labs in family health centres, people have to depend on secondary care hospitals or private labs for advanced diagnostics. Once the hub and spoke model is ready, samples for advanced lab tests can be given at one of the “spoke” hospitals near one’s home, from where all samples collected can be sent to the diagnostic “hub” labs in secondary or tertiary care hospitals.

Results will be informed to the people as and when test results become available. Serology, clinical biochemistry, hormone tests, microbiology tests, surveillance samples and tests for cancer detection can be made available to people without them having to travel to hospitals afar.

The project is being implemented by the Health department with the financial assistance of the National Health Mission and the health grant of local bodies.