HSS teachers oppose evaluation norms

Higher secondary school (HSS) teachers are all set for a tussle with the Education department over the increase in the number of final year answer scripts to be examined at evaluation camps that will begin on April 28.

For languages and other subjects in the humanities category, the exams are of two-and-a-half hours. For 80 marks, there are 35 questions. Written exams in science subjects, which have practical sessions as well, are held for two hours. For 60 marks, there will be 36 questions. For zoology and botany with total 30 marks, there are 24 questions.

Earlier, 13 answer scripts each were being evaluated in three-hour sessions in the morning and the afternoon for humanities subjects. For science subjects such as botany and zoology, 20 each were being examined similarly.

Sources said that the examination manual for higher secondary classes was revised recently, after a gap of over 10 years. Now, the number of answer scripts to be evaluated has gone up without any change in the total number of questions or marks. For humanities subjects, it is 17 and science subjects it is 25.

Teachers say that evaluators used to get 13 to 14 minutes for each answer script earlier. Now, the time for each paper has come down. Those evaluating humanities subjects would have to spend at least nine hours if they are to examine 34 answer scripts a day, K.K. Sreejesh Kumar, general secretary, Kerala Aided Higher Secondary School Teachers Association, said on Tuesday.

Another teacher said that nowadays students apply for re-evaluation for even one or two marks. Since the evaluators would have to face official action if there is such a small difference in marks after re-evaluation, they are under immense pressure.

Apart from this, chief invigilators are also under stress. “There are five evaluators under one chief invigilator. That person is supposed to re-evaluate at least 20% of the total answer scripts in each session apart from scrutinising every paper. If the marks are above 85%, the chief should compulsorily re-evaluate such answer scripts too,” Mr. Sreejesh pointed out.

Functionaries of teachers’ organisations claim that the department has not bothered to address their concerns. Now they are planning to hold a protest on April 28 by evaluating less number of answer scripts.