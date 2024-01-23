HSS teachers in Kerala voice concerns over core committee proposals

January 23, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Higher secondary school teachers in Kerala have raised concerns over the draft proposals submitted to the State government by a core committee tasked with formulating special rules in line with the M.A. Khader Committee recommendations on school education.

Functionaries of the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association (AHSTA) and the Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association (KAHSTA) on Tuesday claimed that the proposals could lead to the demotion of a large number of teachers. The posts of junior and senior teachers in the higher secondary sector would be done away with. They would be known as secondary school teachers. This would dash the promotion possibilities of higher secondary junior teachers.

The higher secondary school teachers, who now have gazetted rank, would be relegated to non-gazetted rank. They would get back the gazetted rank only after eight years of service when the designation would be ‘secondary school teacher grade-1’. Teachers in vocational higher secondary schools, who teach non-vocational subjects, would be asked to attend to students from Class VIII to Class XII. This could lead to elimination of teachers’ posts in institutions where there are high school, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary sections.

S. Manoj, general secretary, AHSTA, said, “In one part of the proposals, the core panel says that countries with an advanced education system follow a “self-management” principle. While seeking a similar matured system for Kerala, the panel says it is a distant dream right now. Does the government want schools to find their own working capital? Is the government planning to keep off from paying salaries to the staff?”

On the one hand, the panel has proposed promotion of high school teachers as higher secondary school teachers. The promotion possibilities of higher secondary school teachers have been scuttled on the other. This could halt the system of direct appointments as only promotion postings would happen in the future, a teacher, who wished not to be quoted, said.

K.K. Sreejesh Kumar, general secretary, KAHSTA, alleged that the government should desist from disrupting the public education system by implementing such structural reforms. He said that attempt to demote higher secondary school teachers and eliminating teachers’ posts would not be allowed. Mr. Manoj alleged that the proposals would lead to the government withdrawing from public education and encourage contractual jobs.

