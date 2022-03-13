HSS teachers concerned over delay in general transfer

They demand that orders be issued now, even though they are implemented later

Nearly three years after their last general transfer, higher secondary school (HSS) teachers in the State are worried that any further delay on the part of the State government in publishing the final transfer list may scupper this year’s transfers.

It was in 2019 that higher secondary general transfers were last implemented. With schools closed for nearly two years owing to COVID-19, no transfers were made. In February 2021, the government again invited applications for the general transfer and a provisional list was published in February this year. Time was allowed till February 22 for complaints related to the provisional list. The government had then said a final transfer list would be issued by February 28, but it was not issued.

General Education Department authorities have informed teachers’ organisations that the general transfers will be implemented only after the public examinations to be completed by April end. However, teachers point out that transfers in other sections under the department such as high school and upper primary school have been done by January this year; only higher secondary school teachers are being made to suffer. After the theory examinations, practical examinations need to be conducted. Plus-One higher secondary examinations are scheduled to begin by June 2. As there is every chance that the transfers will be delayed even further in such a situation, the teachers are demanding that the transfer orders be issued now, even if these are put into practice at a later date.

Away from home districts

The Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association says that even as teachers who have been working away from their home districts for years worry that the transfers will be pushed back by some more months, there are others who fear that next year’s general transfers may not be held at all owing to the delay this year.

The association says they have been told that hearings are being conducted on complaints related to the draft transfer list. However, the association has been pressing for time-bound implementation of the general transfers this year, and the next year’s transfers to be carried out by June so that disruptions faced by teachers and their families on account of mid-year transfers are avoided.

A higher secondary teacher working in a school on the border of a northern district points out that there are vacancies in his subject in three schools within 5 km of his residence, but he has not been able to get appointed to any.

Those about to retire

In some cases, teachers who have spent years in outstation districts and have less than a year or two to retire have not been able to return to their home districts because the final list has not been published.

Even other government employees get transferred, but nowhere do so many complications and complaints arise as in the case of higher secondary school teacher transfers, they say.

Teachers’ associations say many of the complications can be avoided if Principals’ transfers, and promotions are implemented first, followed by the general transfers of higher secondary teachers.