HSE valuation begins today amid protests

Valuation camps for Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations held before the lockdown will get under way on Wednesday amid protests by various teachers’ unions.

The valuation will be held at 88 of the 92 stipulated centres. The process has been stopped in two centres which are hotspots. They are GHSS, Meenangadi, and GVHSS, Mananthavady, in Wayanad district. The other two centres, SMV Government Model HSS in the capital city and MMV HSS at Parappil in Kozhikode district, are COVID-19 rehabilitation centres.

The Directorate of General Education on Tuesday issued a fresh circular rearranging the valuation timings as 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 a.m. in view of lack of public transport. Earlier, it was a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the circular said that teachers desirous of evaluating more papers could reach the camps at 8 a.m.

The first phase of the valuation will extend for a maximum of eight days.

A statement from the directorate said the valuation centres had been cleaned and disinfected. All social distancing norms should be followed by the teachers. Sanitiser, handwash, and masks were mandatory.

Various teachers’ unions have been up in arms against the government decision to start the camps. The unions alleged that the government was hasty in starting the camps even when the lockdown was in force.

The Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association (AHSTA) questioned the need for holding the HSE valuation, when the SSLC valuation had been extended. “The government has said that no action will be taken against teachers who do not take part in the valuation, but what is the need for conducting a process in which all teachers cannot participate. At least the remaining examinations should have been completed,” S. Manoj, general secretary of the organisation, said.

K.T. Abdul Latheef of the Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union said either there should be public transport or special arrangements for teachers to participate in the camps. The government stance was leading to a lot of apprehension among teachers, he said.