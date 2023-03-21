HS admission for all those who pass SSLC exam will be ensured: Minister

March 21, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher secondary (HS) admission will be ensured for all students who pass the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty told the Assembly on Tuesday.

A decision on additional higher secondary batches will be taken based on a report to be submitted by a committee constituted to study the issue of reorganisation of Plus One higher secondary batches that do not have adequate number of students.

In the 2022-23 academic year, 4,29,681 seats were available for Plus One, while 3,84,557 secured admissions, leaving 45,124 seats vacant, he said. In the vocational higher secondary category, 33,030 seats were available, while 29,042 students secured admission, leaving 3,988 seats vacant. Seats were available in all taluks.

The issue regarding seat scarcity cropped up as some failed to get preferred seats in institutions closer to their place of residence. The additional batches which were allocated last year will be maintained this year too, said the Minister.

He said that a total of 47 lakh students were studying in government schools from Classes I to XII. As many as 6,005 more posts have to be created to maintain the adequate teacher to student ratio. Steps have been initiated in this regard.

Mr. Sivankutty said that the State government had taken measures to ensure the functioning of the Sainik School, Kazhakootam, and the NTPC Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kayamkulam.

The State government has signed a Memorandum of Administration with the Union Defence Ministry, as per which the State will have to shell out funds for scholarship, diet charge, basic infrastructure development, maintenance of roads and building and for the running of the school, except salaries and allowances.