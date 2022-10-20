Hridyam: follow-up of children to be taken up

Scheme aims at early diagnosis and treatment of children with congenital heart diseases

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 20, 2022 21:02 IST

The number of children treated under Hridyam, the scheme envisaged for the early diagnosis and treatment of children with congenital heart diseases (CHD) and implemented with public-private participation, has crossed 5,041.

In 2022 so far, 1,002 children, of whom 479 are less than a year old, have undergone heart surgery for the correction of CHD under the programme, a statement issued by the Health department said .

The government intends to expand Hridyam and to ensure the follow-up of children who had been treated for CHD so that they do not develop physical, neurological or developmental deficits in later years.

The follow-up of the children will be taken up through the district early intervention centres (DEIC), with the help of Rashtryia Bal Swasthya Karyakram nurses. So far, 98 children treated for CHD and who were found to have other development issues have been ensured follow-up care through DEICs. The follow-up screening of the next 50 children will be started soon, the statement said.

The incidence of CHD has been estimated at 8 per 1,000 and over 50% of the children with CHD will require surgery. This treatment, including surgeries which may need to be done on an emergency basis, are being offered for free through nine empanelled private and public sector hospitals which perform paediatric cardiac surgeries.

The scheme accommodates children up till 18 years. Details on the scheme will be available through the Health department’s toll-free helpline, DISHA 1056.

