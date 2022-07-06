HRDS sacks Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, was sacked from her job by the Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS), a non-government agency working for the welfare of the tribespeople in Attappady.

HRDS chief coordinator Joy Mathew said here on Wednesday that Swapna was removed from her post as the organisation did not want to be harassed by government agencies any more. He said the HRDS had persistently been harassed by government agencies, including the police, after it gave a job to Swapna.

However, Swapna will continue to head the women empowerment advisory panel of the HRDS.

The employees of the HRDS were questioned many times by different wings of the police since Swapna was given a job by the organisation. Mr. Mathew said that police presence had begun to affect the daily working of the HRDS.

He said the organisation did not have the wherewithal to take on the government agencies.