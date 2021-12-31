How this young man from Kerala is on a mission to popularise Kalaripayattu

Harikrishnan S. from Alappuzha district has garnered several records to his name, including a Guinness World record

Harikrishnan S. was only 10 when he was introduced to the traditional martial art form Kalaripayattu. Now 26, the Punnapra native is an expert in several styles of Kalaripayattu, including Thekkan (south), Vadakkan (north), Madhyakeralam (central) and Thulunadan Lahalamura. He has numerous records to his name, including a Guinness World record.

“My grandfather, an army man, was a Kalaripayattu practitioner. I first heard about the martial art form from my mother who used to tell me about my grandfather and his skills. I began learning Thekkan kalari under the tutelage of Sylvas Gurukkal,” says Mr. Harikrishnan.

In a relatively short span of 16 years, he has etched his name in the field of Kalaripayattu. In December 2019, he got into the Guinness World Records for chopping off 61 pineapples placed on the heads of people in 30 seconds using a sword. He entered the Arabian Book of World Records in 2018 by performing the highest number of strokes using both hands with the sword-like weapon Urumi. He performed 230 strokes in 37 seconds in the feat.

His other achievements include winning gold medal thrice in a row at the Kalaripayattu national championship between 2013 and 2015. He bagged a gold medal in sword fight at a national level championship in 2016. Harikrishnan is also an exponent of Silambam, a traditional martial art form of Tamil Nadu.

Academy

The young kalari gurukkal is now on a mission to popularise the ancient martial art form. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, his Ekaveera Kalaripayattu Academy once had 16 branches in four districts in the State where around 1,600 students were practising. However, the pandemic forced him to close all the branches outside Alappuzha. Now, he imparts training to 600 students in four branches in the district.

Harikrishnan also conducts online classes. “I started conducting online Kalaripayattu classes during the lockdown. It has turned out to be a big success,” he says.