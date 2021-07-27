How this Kerala school has come to the aid of its students in the time of pandemic

KOCHI

27 July 2021 13:00 IST

The 102 teaching and non-teaching staff of SNDP Higher Secondary School at Udayamperoor in Ernakulam district have mobilised ₹15 lakh for providing an assistance of ₹2,000 each to 200 students for the next four months

An aided school at Udayamperoor in Ernakulam district has come to the aid of pandemic-hit students by voluntarily opting for a salary challenge. The 102 teaching and non-teaching staff of SNDP Higher Secondary School have mobilised ₹15 lakh for providing an assistance of ₹2,000 each to 200 students for the next four months.

Each one of them contributed anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹25,000 to the cause, depending on their salaries. The aid for the first month has already been distributed. "We are planning to continue it further by roping in parents as well. We felt that it was the bounden duty of government employees to contribute to the badly affected sections of society," said E. G. Babu, school principal.

A committee has been formed for the project, with representations from the employees, management, and parents. House visits were conducted, based on which students from impoverished backgrounds and families badly hit by the pandemic were chosen.

"More students are in need of help but we have to restrict it to 200 owing to our constraints. Many have come forward to support the programme and we are hopeful of extending it further and including more eligible students," said D. Saji, coordinator of the programme.

Online education

The school has already been providing smartphones for facilitating online education, besides distributing health assistance and food kits to the families of students. Headmistress N. P. Beena, PTA president R. Sreejith, management representative L. Santhosh, and teachers Ajesh K. P and T. Sarju are actively associated with the project.

Established in 1951, SNDP HSS presently has 3,250 students, the largest in the district, and was recognised by the State government as one of the best general education institutions in the State. It had also received the award for the second best PTA in schools in the State.

"We also account for the most number of students appearing for SSLC and plus two exams in the district," said Mr. Babu.