How this Kerala man is keeping the doors of knowledge open for others with a library

In November 1985, pre-degree student V. Prathapan, while on his way to the local market from home, chanced upon a speech by P.N. Panicker, the pioneering force behind Kerala’s library and literacy movement, at the Government High School (renamed later as Government VHSS), Pattanakkad, near Cherthala, in Alappuzha.

Mr. Panicker’s call to ‘read and grow’, urging people to work for the welfare of society and contribute to rebuilding the nation, “transformed” the 20-year-old lad. He soon joined forces with Panicker and travelled across the State, promoting the value of reading and literacy without expecting anything in return.

Nearly four decades after listening to Panicker’s inspiring lecture, Mr. Prathapan remains devoted to the path he set forth. In 2012, he established a library on his property at Puthiyakavu in Pattanakkad, which now houses 3,000 books across diverse literary genres. The ‘Nattuvelicham’ library stands as a testament to his enduring commitment to reading and learning. Today, it attracts numerous visitors who come to read and borrow books free of charge.

No membership, fee

“At the turn of the century, I had a few hundred books. The majority of the books in the library were collected after 2009. Besides the books I purchased, many were donated by others. DC Books, for example, contributed books worth ₹10,000. There is no membership or fee. I encourage people, especially students, to leave a book review when they return it,” says Mr. Prathapan (59), who dedicates at least an hour each day to reading.

Prathapan, who runs a driving school, previously operated a mobile library. He transported books to various sections, including workers, women, and students, across the district on a vehicle. He discontinued the service in 2011 after facing difficulties. “After all these years, my greatest satisfaction is that many people have entered the world of reading and I could help rekindle interest for books in others,” he says.

S. Shifana, a postgraduate student and regular visitor to the ‘Nattuvelicham’ library, says it has a good collection of books, including world classics.

Assisted by family

Better known as ‘Nattuvelicham’ Prathapan, he has been the district general secretary of the P.N. Panicker Foundation in Alappuzha for long and has won several awards. He is assisted by his wife Sinimol C.K. and their children P. Yadukrishnan and P. Sreelakshmi in running the library.