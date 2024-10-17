GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How can a person in talks with BJP, CPI(M) made Congress candidate, asks Satheesan 

 Leader of the Opposition says former Digital Media Cell convener of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee P. Sarin is voicing the CPI(M) narrative

Published - October 17, 2024 08:13 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that P. Sarin, the former Digital Media Cell convener of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), was promoting a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] narrative during his recent press conference in Palakkad.

Speaking to reporters in Chelakkara on Thursday, he alleged that Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh authored the script for Dr. Sarin’s remarks.

“Dr. Sarin, who has evidently decided to join the CPI(M), will not speak in my favor. CPI(M) MLAs and Ministers have made similar allegations against me in the Assembly, to which I have responded appropriately,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan asked: “How can a person in talks with both the BJP and the CPI(M) be considered for selection as a Congress candidate?” He said that Dr. Sarin had initially attempted to align himself with the BJP, and upon realising that he would not be accepted there, he approached the CPI(M). This sequence of events, Mr. Satheeshan argued, cast doubt on Dr. Sarin’s intentions.

He emphasised that decisions within the Congress party were made collectively, with consultations among senior leaders who had not raised objections to candidate selections. He mentioned that he, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala actively participated in the discussions, reinforcing the party’s commitment to teamwork. He highlighted the Congress’s resilience, citing recent electoral victories that countered claims of organisational weakness.

Moreover, Satheesan stressed that the authority for decision-making rested with the KPCC president, and any candidate selection involved thorough discussions among prominent leaders. He reminded all party workers of the importance of loyalty and sincerity in their commitment to the party.

