How areas outside hotspots get relaxation

An expert committee headed by former Chief Secretary K.M. Abraham has recommended a phased relaxation of the lockdown for areas outside the seven COVID-19 hotspots in the State starting from April 15.

“It should be borne in mind that the phased withdrawal is sustainable only if there is a steady recovery and decline in the number of cases leading to initial flattening of the infection curve and then gradual tapering of the curve to zero infection cases,” the committee said.

It has asked the government to advise the people that in the event of a resurgence, they should be ready and willing to undergo the rigours of a complete lockdown once again.

Phase I relaxation

For qualifying for Phase 1 relaxation, there has to be not more than one new case in the district for the entire week prior to the date of review on April 14. No increase more than 10% of the number of persons under home surveillance in the district, no hotspots of COVID-19 anywhere in the district as identified by the Health Department are the other criteria fixed.

Criteria for Phase II

A district will qualify for Phase II relaxation at the time of second review only if there is no more than one new case in that district for the entire fortnight prior to the date of review. Not more than 5% increase in the number of persons under home surveillance from the date of previous review and no infection hotspots are the additional criteria.

Phase III relaxation

A district will qualify for Phase III relaxation only if there is no new case of infection in that district for the fortnight prior to the date of review. In addition, a decrease of more than 5% of the number of persons under home surveillance in the district from the date of previous review and no hotspots anywhere in the district are needed.

The committee has also come up with health-related and non-health-related objectives for the withdrawal strategy and steps for management of hotspots and vulnerable population.