This is Kerala’s famous rustic cake, known as vettu cake. These cakes have a crisp brown crust with a yellow, soft textured inside. Ezhuthani Kada in Keralapuram, situated 8 kms from Kollam, is famous for its vettu cakes. The vettu cakes made here have put Keralapuram on the country’s food map.

About 5,000 vettu cakes are sold every day at Ezhuthani Kada. They are priced at Rs. 10 per piece. One of the reasons for the vettu cake’s popularity is its long shelf life. Most bulk orders come from Malayalis who are travelling abroad.