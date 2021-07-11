How a Yoga trainer from Kerala helped resurgence of former world No. 1 tennis player Angelique Kerber

A yoga trainer from Kerala had something to cheer about when German Tennis Player Angelique Kerber made a comeback after three years to play semi-final at the Wimbledon-2021.

Angelique Kerber, former World Number one and winner of three grand slam titles, however, was inconsistent in her performances after winning at Wimbledon in 2018 by defeating Serena Williams. (Ms. Kerber had won the 2016 Australian Open and 2016 US open Championships. She also won a silver medal while representing Germany at the 2016 Rio Olympics.)

She suffered many disappointing losses in the last three years. The 33-year-old player even thought of retirement after her first-round exits in major tournaments. She had fallen to No. 28 in ranking.

Ms. Kerber was struggling to regain her lost form when she met P.R. Binoy, a Yoga trainer from Irinjalakuda, near Thrissur, who has been conducting yoga training programmes in various European countries since 2014.

Mr. Binoy was introduced to Ms. Kerber by some of her friends. Since then, Yoga became part of Ms. Kerber’s regular fitness regime.

“Mr. Kerber has been dedicatedly practicing yoga since 2019. It was great pride and pleasure for me when a tennis player in her status came to me for training,” says Binoy, who has conducted yoga training programmes in 18 countries.

“She is very systematic and punctual. Even being someone who once ranked No. one in World tennis, she is very down to earth. I too learned a lot from her,” Mr. Binoy recalls.

Kerber declared her resurgence this year by winning the Bad Homburg Open 2021. She played semi-final at Wimbledon on July 8, though she lost to World No. 1 Australian player Ashleigh Barty. Mr. Binoy expects Ms. Kerber to win a medal in the coming Tokyo Olympics.

Mr. Binoy has conducted yoga training programmes in various countries including New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Poland.

“COVID-19 has restricted many training programmes. I visited Germany last February. If restrictions are relaxed, I am planning to go again next month,” he said.