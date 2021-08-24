How a Pulikkali performance was streamed live on Facebook for fans of Kerala’s own tiger dance this Onam

Thrissur

Ayyanthole Desham Pulikkali team staged the online performance on Tuesday. The team had organised a virtual Pulikkali performance last year as well due to the pandemic

‘Human tigers’ with their rustic dance steps did not enthral Thrissur this Onam season and the hysteric crowd enjoying the carnival spirit too was missing. However, thousands of Pulikkali fans got to watch Thrissur’s own tiger dance, which brought the curtains down on the Onam celebrations, live on Facebook on Tuesday.

Ayyanthole Desham Pulikkali team staged the online performance in the afternoon. The team had organised a virtual Pulikkali performance last year as well due to the pandemic.

This time, there were seven members in the team, including a transgender person. Painting their bodies in bright yellow and black, they performed the tiger dance to the beats of the rustic drum. Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese inaugurated the one-hour programme that was held at a private place in Ayyanthole.

Perhaps sidelined as a street event at one point in time, Pulikkali has since been recognised as one of the main events of the Onam celebrations after a set of rules were introduced for its performance.