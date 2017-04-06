How a Pakistani singer floored Chithra

India and Pakistan may never have been the best of friends, but music has often broken through the boundaries. To Indian music fans, it does not matter that Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali, Farida Khanum, Nazia Hassan, Adnan Sami and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are Pakistani.

Another singer from Pakistan is now creating a buzz – on the social media and by singing songs in languages she doesn’t know. Among those impressed by Nazia Amin Mohammad is K.S. Chithra.

‘Rajahamsame’

Nazia’s rendition of Chithra’s Malayalam song Rajahamsame…, a lovely melody composed by Johnson for the 1993 film Chamayam, has been praised by the seasoned singer herself. On her Facebook page, she posted the video of Nazia’s song and wrote: “I have just seen a beautiful rendition of my famous Malayalam film song by a Pakistan singer…God bless you.”

The video has so far had more than 1.2 lakh views after Chithra posted it. Nazia was overwhelmed when she read that post from the singer.

Fan of Chithra

“I cannot express my feeling in words. Chithra is a living legend, pride of India and queen of melodies,” Nazia told The Hindu from Karachi on Thursday. “I have been a fan of Chithra’s Hindi’s songs from my childhood. It is my wish to meet her in person.”

She said she decided to sing Rajahamsame… because of its melodious tune and the way Chithra sang it.

This is not the first Malayalam song Nazia has sung, though. Her cover versions include Malare… (Premam) and Aayiram kannumaayi… (Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu). She has also rendered the Tamil song Munbe vaa…, a composition by A.R. Rahman for the film Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

In 22 languages

Nazia, who works as a business development executive in an UAE company, said she had already sung in 22 languages. “I was attracted to Malayalam songs because I have many friends from Kerala in the UAE,” she said. “One of my colleagues told me about the Malare… song. When I watched the song on the internet, I was bowled over by its music and picturisation.”