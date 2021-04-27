How a Kudumbashree unit in Kerala capital is lending timely succour in the time of pandemic

Jhansi Thomas’ Kudumbashree unit Samjees in Thiruvananthapuram chips in with all the help it can offer for the COVID-affected with a raft of services, including feeding patients

Jhansi Thomas’ five-member Kudumbashree micro-enterprise (ME) unit Samjees supplies tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner to 50 people at the COVID-19 first-line treatment centre (FLTC) in the Pettah Railway Hospital.

Samjees, set up five years ago, functions from a rented accommodation at Muttada. The women work in stretches in the kitchen, only two of the five are engaged in cooking at a time. Of course, if the orders are large, say for a large function or event, the rest too chip in. For the Pettah FLTC, the women cook the food and pack the parcels, while two men help with the delivery.

This is not the first time Samjees is supplying food to those affected by COVID-19. Last year, they initially supplied tea to the COVID-19 cell at the District Collectorate. During the lockdown, they prepared food for those who had no means of filling their stomach.

Ready to serve more

Then, when the FLTCs opened, they sent food to Poojappura Panchakarma Hospital, ACE College of Engineering at Thiruvalla, Chelsa Hospital, Cordova and Rosa Mystica schools at Poonthura and Vizhinjam, Beema Maheen Hospital at Beemapally and so on. They also prepared food for the destitute housed at Fort school and Priyadarsini Hall. All the orders together would come to more than 500 a day, says Ms. Thomas, who is ready to serve more people in this second wave of the pandemic.

Already, Samjees is providing tea and snacks to those thronging the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium for vaccination, says Ms. Thomas.

As more FLTCs open in the district, Kudumbashree ME units have begun supplying food to those under treatment. Four ME units – Vigneswara, Sruthi, Samjees and Prathyasa – are providing food to 500 people in FLTCs set up at the Institute of Management in Government, Poojappura, Peroorkada ESI Hospital, Pettah Railway Hospital, Ayranimuttam, Vattiyurkavu and Manvila in the city.

Auxiliary support

Besides food, the Kudumbashree is pitching in to support the battle against COVID-19 in other ways. It has provided manpower through 100 people on daily wages for cleaning operations at government medical college hospital here, besides 30 people to other hospitals through the National Health Mission. It has also made available 20 people who have completed BSc Nursing to the medical college hospital.

Its disinfection teams are sanitising government and private offices and institutions at rates ranging from ₹1.50 a sq ft to ₹2 a sq ft. It also has plans to supply food to people at their homes in case of a lockdown.