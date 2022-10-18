From Nisarga to Asani, the selection and naming of cyclone names

ADVERTISEMENT

As another cyclone with an intriguing name is set to approach the Indian coasts after Asani, it is the turn of Thailand to name it ‘Sitrang’ pronounced Si-Trang.

There are five regional bodies for monitoring and predicting tropical cyclones over its respective region. The Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC), Tropical Cyclones, New Delhi, gives a tropical cyclone formed over Indian Ocean an identification name from a given list.

A latest list of tropical cyclone names was adopted by the World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (WMO/ESCAP) panel countries in April 2020 for naming of tropical cyclones over north Indian Ocean, including Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13 panel countries — Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen — have submitted a list of 13 names each.

Among the first set of lists, the names Nisarga, Gati, Nivar, Burevi, Tauktae, Yaas, Gulab, Shaheen, Jawad, and Asani suggested by the member countries in alphabetical order have been used since 2020. ‘Mandous’ and ‘Mocha’ suggested by the United Arab Emirates and Yemen respectively in the first set of names will be used for the next two tropical cyclones..

After the first set of names, names from the remaining 12 sets will be given to the cyclones. Though Cyclone Amphan was in 2020, the name was taken from a previous list suggested in September 2004. Among the 64 names on the previous list, 63 names could be utilised till December 2019 and one remained unutilised, which was taken up for naming the first cyclone in 2020.

According to Indian Meteorological Department sources, the name of a tropical cyclone from south China Sea that crosses Thailand and emerges into the Bay of Bengal as a tropical cyclone will not be changed. Similarly, the names of tropical cyclones will not be repeated here.

Though only feminine names were given to storms in the mid-1900’s and, later, masculine names for those in the southern hemisphere before the end of 1900’s, now, the names are neutral and chosen in such a way that it does not hurt the sentiments of any group of population and will have a maximum of eight letters.