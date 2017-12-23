Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that the government was considering a housing scheme for expatriates without homes. He was speaking after inaugurating a gathering of expatriates organised by the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the digitisation of the Board’s membership. He said the Board’s digitisation would lead to better transparency and easiness of membership.

As many as 2.2 lakh expatriates are currently members of the Board. Mr. Vijayan said the government was aiming at raising the membership to 10 lakh. He said that Keralites working in other States in the country should also be brought under the Board. The Chief Minister lauded expatriates for their role in the development of the State. He called upon them to play a proactive role in taking Kerala to further heights of development. Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board chairman P.T. Kunhumohammed presided. P.

Ubaidulla, MLA, CPI(M) leader T.K. Hamza, P.M.A. Salam, Board chief

executive officer C. Jose, directors R. Kochukrishnan, K.K. Sankaran, K.C. Sajeev Thaikkad and Badusha Kadalundi spoke.